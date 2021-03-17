Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,031.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,031 ($13.47) and last traded at GBX 974.50 ($12.73), with a volume of 707842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 981.50 ($12.82).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 962.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 829.61.

Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

