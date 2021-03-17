Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.34

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.34 and last traded at C$14.28, with a volume of 465685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.86.

The company has a market cap of C$6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.39.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

