Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 19,265 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50.

ELVT stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $165.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

