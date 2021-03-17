Eli Lilly and Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 20,989 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 12,346 call options.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $190.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $2,326,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

