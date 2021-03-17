Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) versus ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Head to Head Review

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ICON Public has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ICON Public and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 6 6 0 2.50 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

ICON Public currently has a consensus target price of $205.82, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.60%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ICON Public.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of ICON Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICON Public and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 11.95% 21.42% 11.85% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICON Public and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $2.81 billion 3.46 $373.99 million $6.88 26.33 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.73

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICON Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICON Public beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. The company's clinical development services include product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, site feasibility, patient recruitment and retention, digital patient and site, project management, clinical operations/monitoring, patient centric monitoring, data management, and adaptive and virtual trial services. Its clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, biostatistics, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, strategic regulatory, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical writing and publishing, interactive response technologies, functional, strategic resourcing central laboratory, bioanalytical laboratory, biomarket development, strategy and analytics, late phase research, patient centered science, and medical device and diagnostics research services, as well as access, commercialization, and communication services, and research trials for us government agencies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

