Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

