Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMP.A shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Empire stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.44. The company had a trading volume of 218,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.50. The company has a market cap of C$10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$24.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.87.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

