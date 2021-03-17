Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.70. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of EHC opened at $79.50 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

