Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Director Shane Cooke Sells 17,290 Shares

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ENDP opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Endo International plc has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ENDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

