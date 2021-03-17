Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle Sells 6,000,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $80,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 1,305,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $14,668,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,781,000 after buying an additional 1,667,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 148,204 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

