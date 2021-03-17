Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Down 29.5% in February

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,640,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 11th total of 56,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE ET traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 17,227,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,689,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.