ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on E. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE E opened at $24.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ENI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ENI by 1,821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194,220 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ENI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.