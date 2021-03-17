EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $70.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOG. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

EOG stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

