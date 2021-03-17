Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 333 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domtar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 75,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Domtar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

