Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 709 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $77.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

