Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

