Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 433,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,037,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 392,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

