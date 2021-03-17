Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $343.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.18. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $344.29.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

