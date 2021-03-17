Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $302,000 Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 565.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 340,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,196,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,143,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,531,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,463,000.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $88.13.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

