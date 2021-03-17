Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 27.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $90.03.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.