Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 11th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of EFX traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $170.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average of $170.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

