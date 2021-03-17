Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $127.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

