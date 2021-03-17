Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,436 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,188,000 after buying an additional 672,630 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,855,000 after buying an additional 479,787 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,187,000 after buying an additional 423,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,883,000 after buying an additional 380,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

