Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESPR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $820.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

