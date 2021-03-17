Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 454,765 shares in the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.