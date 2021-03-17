EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

