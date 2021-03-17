Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $411,624.84 and $37,307.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.46 or 0.03207474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,969,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,940,024 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

