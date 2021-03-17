Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ETON stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.