Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $0.38 on Monday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe.. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

