Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $4,082,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $11,066,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $69,988,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

