Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 285,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Everi worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,344,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 538,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 429,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 6,631.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Everi stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,140. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.