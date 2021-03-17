Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 48.2% in February

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the February 11th total of 493,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

EVOK stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.41. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

