Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Short Interest Update

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evotec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Evotec stock traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054. Evotec has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $90.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

