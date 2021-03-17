Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues Earnings Results

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

XGN stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

XGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $244,039.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,951. 48.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

