Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 11th total of 5,930,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Express by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 175,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 47.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,160 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Express by 281.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Express during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

EXPR traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,514,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,128,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Express will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

