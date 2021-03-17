Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Short Interest Update

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 11th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ STAY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -120.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

STAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

