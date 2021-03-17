Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of STAY stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 115,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.