Extended Stay America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 42,964 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,450% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,771 call options.

STAY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

STAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

