Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 154,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

XOM opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

