Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

XOM stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $250.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,431,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after buying an additional 200,901 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

