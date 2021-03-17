Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 11th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.9 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Fagron alerts:

Shares of ARSUF remained flat at $$24.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fagron has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.