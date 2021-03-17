Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Holdings Decreased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FATE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $7,122,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,651 shares of company stock worth $28,251,869. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

