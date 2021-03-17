Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 240.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

