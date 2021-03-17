Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $171,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.44. The company had a trading volume of 123,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,274. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.72. The stock has a market cap of $304.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

