Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 93,982 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,982 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Verisk Analytics worth $191,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

VRSK traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $171.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,115. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

