Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $214,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.54 and its 200 day moving average is $373.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $388,278.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,615.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,171 shares of company stock valued at $33,077,263 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

