Federated Hermes Inc. Has $252.80 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,260 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.93% of Credicorp worth $252,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Credicorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Credicorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.76. 1,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.60. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

