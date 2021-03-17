Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.2% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $592,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,019. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.93.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.