Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,113 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $313,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 253,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $181.53. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

