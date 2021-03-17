Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 200,789 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,789 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Veeva Systems worth $384,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV traded down $4.75 on Wednesday, hitting $256.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,751. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.02 and a 200-day moving average of $280.48.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,714 shares of company stock worth $5,822,742. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.